Goldcoin Price Reaches $0.0633 on Top Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Goldcoin has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $12,238.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00420038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

