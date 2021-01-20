GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Price Reaches $0.0563 on Top Exchanges

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $563,183.35 and $3,993.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00048131 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000854 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00120242 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00072102 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00260646 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00064768 BTC.
- IZE (IZE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.
GoldenPyrex Profile
The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com.
Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex
