GoldenPyrex Hits Market Capitalization of $560,012.53 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be bought for about $0.0560 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $560,012.53 and $3,847.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00119921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00072379 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00259680 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00064482 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Profile