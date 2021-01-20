Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. 520,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,823. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,984.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,994.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 107,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,771 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.