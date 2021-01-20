GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,760,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 13,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of GPRO opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. GoPro has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $70,827.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,018.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of GoPro by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.