Gordon Dadds Group (LON:GOR) Trading 1.8% Higher

Gordon Dadds Group PLC (LON:GOR) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 138.50 ($1.81). Approximately 23,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 108,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 138.50. The firm has a market cap of £51.21 million and a PE ratio of -4.83.

About Gordon Dadds Group (LON:GOR)

Gordon Dadds Group plc provides legal and professional, and independent financial advisory services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom. It also provides corporate, management, and IT services, as well as is involved in the business venture activities. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

