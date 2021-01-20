Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.23

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $29.85, with a volume of 5899236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Gores Metropoulos in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gores Metropoulos by 147,062.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 352,951 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos during the third quarter worth $2,866,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos during the third quarter worth $2,645,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Gores Metropoulos by 96.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 427,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 210,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos during the third quarter worth $1,610,000. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Gores Metropoulos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

