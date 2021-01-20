Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.23

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $29.85, with a volume of 5899236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.
Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Gores Metropoulos in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32.
Gores Metropoulos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMHI)
Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.