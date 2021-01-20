Gossip Coin One Day Volume Reaches $21.00 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $26,591.05 and approximately $21.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00023890 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

