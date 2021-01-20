GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $5.04 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.1% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $352.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.32.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

