Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) was down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 621,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 561,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

