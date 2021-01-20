Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.7% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,079 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.