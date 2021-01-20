Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.79

Shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.79 and last traded at C$3.76, with a volume of 708001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$333.70 million and a PE ratio of -49.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) alerts:

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) news, Director John Lagourgue sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total transaction of C$184,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 335,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$617,703.37. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Leskewich purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,640.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) Company Profile (CVE:BUS)

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.