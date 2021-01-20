Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.79

Shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.79 and last traded at C$3.76, with a volume of 708001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$333.70 million and a PE ratio of -49.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) Company Profile (CVE:BUS)
Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.
