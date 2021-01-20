Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.00

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

Separately, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 68.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

