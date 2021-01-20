Graviocoin (GIO) Trading Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $672.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.22 or 0.00420746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

