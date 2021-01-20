GravityCoin Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $88,283.21 and approximately $746.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00050897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00073507 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00255675 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,831.07 or 0.96881679 BTC.

GravityCoin Token Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,099,097 tokens. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Token Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

