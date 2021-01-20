Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.48

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.48 and traded as high as $17.27. Gray Television shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 570,079 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on GTN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Gray Television alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,695.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.