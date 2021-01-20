Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.9% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $465,697,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,293,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $886,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.27. 90,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,073,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.