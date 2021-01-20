Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Up 5.1%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 2,286,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,379,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPL. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Great Panther Mining from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $294.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 81,786 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the third quarter worth about $665,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the third quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the third quarter worth about $2,540,000. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

