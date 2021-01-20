Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. On average, analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.