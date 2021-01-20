Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.84 and last traded at $57.10. Approximately 752,616 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 731,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 0.95.
In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $144,574.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $824,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 870,239 shares of company stock valued at $46,578,818 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Green Dot by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321,915 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Green Dot by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 135,046 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 109,784 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 179,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 98,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 98,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.
About Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
