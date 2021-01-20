Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.84 and last traded at $57.10. Approximately 752,616 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 731,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $144,574.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $824,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 870,239 shares of company stock valued at $46,578,818 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Green Dot by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321,915 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Green Dot by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 135,046 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 109,784 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 179,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 98,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 98,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

