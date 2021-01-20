Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. Green Plains Partners posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.17 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

GPP stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Green Plains Partners has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 121,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 157.8% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 127,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 78,242 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the third quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the third quarter worth $112,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

