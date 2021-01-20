Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.09. 1,295,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,939,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a negative net margin of 59.82%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of Greenpro Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,295,838 shares in the company, valued at $38,396,760.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

