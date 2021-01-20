Grid+ Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.61 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Grid+ has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $94,576.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00517302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00041419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.13 or 0.03840360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (GRID) is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

