Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.38

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Grin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $23.82 million and $13.45 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,520.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.78 or 0.03820221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00417576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.04 or 0.01402176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.44 or 0.00557452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.05 or 0.00431772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00272984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00022400 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 63,337,200 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

