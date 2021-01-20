Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $24.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gritstone Oncology traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 191306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

GRTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

