Groot Steven J. De Sells 2,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EVOP traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,367. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -104.67 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.