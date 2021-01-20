Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 15th total of 239,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
NYSE:PAC traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $106.82. 3,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.53 and a 200-day moving average of $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.06 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth about $178,000. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
