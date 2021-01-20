GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Trading 10.7% Higher

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s stock price traded up 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $65.96. 5,897,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 4,730,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nomura lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.57 and a beta of -0.50.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 61.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,962,000 after buying an additional 4,773,586 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 15,655.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 756,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,911,000 after buying an additional 751,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 37.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,167,000 after buying an additional 644,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GSX Techedu by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,530,000 after purchasing an additional 189,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in GSX Techedu by 3,471.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 151,523 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)
GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
