GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Trading 10.7% Higher

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s stock price traded up 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $65.96. 5,897,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 4,730,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nomura lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.57 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $289.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 61.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,962,000 after buying an additional 4,773,586 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 15,655.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 756,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,911,000 after buying an additional 751,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 37.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,167,000 after buying an additional 644,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GSX Techedu by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,530,000 after purchasing an additional 189,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in GSX Techedu by 3,471.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 151,523 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

