GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.45

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 121915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price target on GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$318.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35.

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that GT Gold Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider The K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased 34,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$68,250.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,810,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,469,932.90.

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) Company Profile (CVE:GTT)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

