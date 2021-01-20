Guggenheim Downgrades ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to Neutral

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALE. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

ALE traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.00. 414,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,203. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.06. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $84.71.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,109,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,393,000 after buying an additional 198,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,106,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,575,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,282,000 after purchasing an additional 128,140 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 773,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,027,000 after purchasing an additional 326,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

