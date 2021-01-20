Gulden Achieves Market Cap of $7.67 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 14% against the dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $54,748.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.03 or 0.00412434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 533,310,163 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.