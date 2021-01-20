GXChain (GXC) Market Capitalization Tops $25.10 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $25.10 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,923,798 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

