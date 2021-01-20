HackenAI Market Capitalization Achieves $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HackenAI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00118899 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00071346 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00255610 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000778 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,288.06 or 0.95336151 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars.

