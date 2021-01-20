HackenAI Trading Down 6.9% This Week (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00049574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00120050 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00072621 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00259121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00064891 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000695 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.