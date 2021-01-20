Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $746,153.00

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Hakka.Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $746,153.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded up 59% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00119921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00072379 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00259680 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00064482 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Token Profile

Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,944,417 tokens. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

