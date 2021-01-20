Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.68

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLFDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $764.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

