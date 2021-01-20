Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Trading 6.1% Higher

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 267,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 413,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Several analysts have commented on HNRG shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hallador Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,063 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Hallador Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

