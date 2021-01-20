Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Cowen

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cowen from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HAL. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $481,692,000 after acquiring an additional 633,761 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $325,503,000 after acquiring an additional 430,296 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245,437 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 130,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Halliburton by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

