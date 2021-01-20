Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HAL. Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE HAL opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $24.51.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Halliburton by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,960.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.