Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 412,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,707,796. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Halliburton by 325.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,869.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,958 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

