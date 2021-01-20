Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth $195,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,981. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $84.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.