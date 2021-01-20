Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth $195,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
