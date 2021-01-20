Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. Hanesbrands reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,216,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,081. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,899 shares of company stock valued at $711,704 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,783,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,526.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,876,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,562,000 after buying an additional 1,761,527 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3,117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,545,000 after buying an additional 1,202,398 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,864,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,991,000 after buying an additional 1,109,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

