Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading Down 6.3%

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 1,015,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,584,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Happiness Biotech Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Happiness Biotech Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Happiness Biotech Group by 1,186.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 82,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

