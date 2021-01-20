Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Shares Up 6.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.26. 2,138,451 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 930,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Specifically, CEO Sterling Griffin sold 82,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $380,171.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,450 shares in the company, valued at $331,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 1,029.4% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 2,610,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

