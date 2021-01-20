Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.90

Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.90 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 83.90 ($1.10), with a volume of 43460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.07).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.03 million and a PE ratio of -10.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.59%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital company. The Company’s investment objectives include investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based companies on a high risk, medium-term capital growth basis, primarily being companies, which are traded on Alternative Investment Market (AIM); maximizing distributions to shareholders from capital gains and income generated from its funds, and targeted investment in equities, which include a range of investments.

