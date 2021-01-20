Harvest Gold Co. (HVG.V) (CVE:HVG) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Harvest Gold Co. (HVG.V) (CVE:HVG) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.17. 40,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 18,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

Harvest Gold Co. (HVG.V) (CVE:HVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company's flagship project is the Emerson property that covers an area of approximately 56 square kilometers located in the interior plateau of British Columbia.

