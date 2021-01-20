HashBX Trading 54% Higher This Week (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. HashBX has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $34.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded 54% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00061489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00545577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.70 or 0.03933140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012996 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.