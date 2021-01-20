Haven Protocol Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $41.15 million and $123,108.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.86 or 0.00008159 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,092.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,346.20 or 0.03836151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.00420211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.39 or 0.01411663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.68 or 0.00563310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.76 or 0.00432469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.00272629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00022047 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,370,693 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

