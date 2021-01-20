Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.02

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $601.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $217.51 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

