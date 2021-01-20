Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Cut to “Sell” at Guggenheim

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,087. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $641.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,835,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,998,000 after buying an additional 464,909 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,048,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 58.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 193,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

